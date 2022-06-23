Missed the point
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The cartoon in the June 22 edition of the Times with President Reagan on a horse and President Biden having an accident misses the point about presidential values and character. I would picture President Washington saying, “I cannot tell a lie” or President Lincoln, “Honest Abe,” beside President Trump proclaiming the election was stolen, find 11,780 votes, or send me your money in support of the big steal (1/4 billion dollars so far). The presidency is about character and leadership; not name calling, self-gain or intimidation of election officials and workers.
Sam Isenberger,
Gettysburg
