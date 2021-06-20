The recent unveiling of the 149 page GOP bill to revamp our election law falls far short of improving access to voting. This bill is clearly one sided by the Republicans to reduce voting turnout. Obviously mail-in ballots were overwhelmingly too popular in the 2020 election, now the bill requires voters to request a ballot for each election. This appears as a devious way to hopefully get senior and busy working people to forget requesting a ballot. Drop boxes would only be allowed for each 100,000 people who live in the county; that is one for Adams and four for York counties according to 2018 demographics. Monitoring by election inspectors from each party surly is to cause some criticism. Non-partisan security personnel can be more assuring for security. The biggest disappointment is early voting won't be available until 2025. The GOP planned this real well to be after the 2024 Presidential election. With no early voting in 2024; the Trumplican party will be assured there will be fewer younger and non-white voters to outnumber their voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.