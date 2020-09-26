I am reaching out, not as a public servant, but a God servant. This pandemic has stretched us beyond our natural limits, myself included. The quarantine, along with the upcoming elections, has brought out the worst and the best. Still, many are inwardly suffering. They are silent – voiceless. I have received letters, emails and phone messages from people wanting to be heard but were too afraid to speak up. This being due to the violence that has erupted all over our country. This type of stifling and suppressing one’s thoughts because of fear and domination, is nothing but demonic. When and where does it end?
