Questions school board
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It is disappointing that GASD board members are unfamiliar with the scholarship of Dr. Rudine Sims Bishop, a renowned educator from Pennsylvania. In 1990, Dr. Sims wrote a beautiful metaphor about reading and books, “Books are sometimes windows, offering views of worlds that may be real or imagined, familiar or strange. These windows are also sliding glass doors, and readers have only to walk through in imagination to become part of whatever world has been created or recreated by the author. When lighting conditions are just right, however, a window can also be a mirror. Literature transforms human experience and reflects it back to us, and in that reflection we can see our own lives and experience as part of the larger human experience.”
During this National Library Week, students and educators should be celebrating the richness of reading instead of wondering if a couple of people are micromanaging the work of experts. Instead of duplicating labor, why doesn’t the board ask why so many families are leaving the district for cyber charter schools. Could it be the bullying and racism parents have pointed out? Is the school board doing anything about preventing the leading cause of death for children? Does our health curriculum discuss gun safety? And why should a couple of uncomfortable parents restrict reading choices for all? Are their values so weakly established that a book could undo years of family dinners?
Students with the freedom to read have access to exciting worlds, imaginary and real. They learn about other cultures, they learn empathy, and they learn to think and to question.
Why are Gettysburg school board members so afraid of questioning from their constituents?
Kathleen Heidecker,
Gettysburg
