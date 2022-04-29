Censorship bad for children
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I was appalled to read the editorial by Mr. McNevin about censorship. To blame “parental control” as a means to excuse keeping actually graphic and sordid stories in our children’s libraries is the height of elitism by liberals who think they “know better” than parents. No, far-right organizations are not the impetus for examining truly unnecessary books for impressionable children. It’s the parents who have finally awoken to the insidious slide by educators to interrupt the moral base the parents seek to give their children. When a book cannot be read at the schoolboard meeting because the rules forbid it due to its graphic details, then it is time to wonder why children are allowed to read the same book themselves. There is something wrong when a book is not available in a public library due to inappropriateness but can be found in a school library. Perhaps 70% of polled adults are not aware of the subject matter of these books parents are concerned about. Mr. MacNevin’s editorial is just the same talking points by educators and teachers unions (not the everyday, hardworking teachers) who have stopped focusing on reading, writing, and arithmetic and believe it’s their job to teach what a parent would choose not to. Just because CRT is not “mandated” in PA, does not mean it is not taught. If you want to know a reason why children are leaving the school system, look no further than the attempt by the parents to restore, yes, control their childrens’ upbringing. Although I doubt this will be published as you only today printed one by me on our township, I do hope you will show this to Mr. McNevin. Perhaps it might cause him to consider that not all “censorship” is equal. I can only hope that he hasn’t read the books parents are putting forth for removal.
Sandy Yerger,
Littlestown
