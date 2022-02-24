Biden failing America
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Recent letters criticize: Republicans as “complainers”; and Harry Hartman’s Opinion piece on Biden’s horrible first year. (criticism contained nothing that challenged Hartman’s facts), etc., all designed to deflect attention from Biden’s abysmal failures.
But Democrats complained incessantly about Trump (and still do). Re Trump’s election claims, are we supposed to forget all the times Hillary complained that the 2016 election was stolen from her? Democrat letters contain lots of name calling, abstract thoughts, slurs etc, because their policies have terrible results. Repubs can point to actual policy impacts on our daily lives, e.g. promises kept by Trump- the strongest economy in 50 years; low inflation; hundreds of thousands of jobs brought back from China; lowest unemployment rates, especially for blacks, Hispanics, and women; lower taxes; rebuilt US military restored our defenses; energy independence (crude $39/barrell) keeping heating and gas prices affordable, green technologies like carbon capture; Veterans Choice Act so vets don’t die waiting for medical care; border wall construction to stem illegals from costing tax payers many billions/year keeping us safer; strong foreign policy (NATO members to pay fair share; Abraham Accords; keeping Russia and China in check.
We now have Biden, whose hypocrisy and lying are unmatched, save by Hillary.
Contrary to what Biden/Democrats preach, every appointment Biden makes is based on race (racism) or gender, not qualifications. So the most qualified jurist not eligible-unless a black female. Forget MLK’s words: judge people based on their character, not their race. Biden now against Senate filibuster, but in 2004 blocked Judge Janice Brown, called by many “an African-American legal super star”, Apparently Biden wants a political activist, not an outstanding jurist.
Re the Afghan debacle, “The View” gossip queen, Joy Behar, said: “It was a little messy, but successful”. She obviously is as unfeeling and wrong as Whoopi.
Tragically 800,000 have died from COVID (500,000 under Biden), he tells us he is shifting to curing Cancer and climate change (not inflation- crude above $92), yet Pelosi spent $500,000 tax dollars on private jet flights in 2021. Biden wants to protect European ally borders (as he should), but leaves our southern border wide open for all the fentanyl, human (children/girls) trafficking, criminals to enter.
Democrat policies created crime spike.
Maybe Biden’s border cure is: if he makes things bad enough here, that will stop the migrants from coming.
Barry Feinstein,
Littlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.