Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Erica Duffy, the development director for the Adam’s County Library System, wrote in Friday’s (2/11) edition of the newspaper that she wants to know why people give to the library, either with money or through volunteering. She also queried readers as to the way such library supporters could be recognized.
Personally, I treasure the Adam’s County Libraries because each month, I use their computers, pick up a free copy of Book Page and Celebrate Gettysburg. But the real gem in Gettysburg is the main library’s bookstore. In addition, each library gives out a free catalog of all the month’s events being held there, and for me personally, the highlight of each year is the library book sale. What joy Adam’s County Libraries have brought to me and so many others over the years so to each librarian who conscientiously answers even the most bizarre questions, graciously accommodates all types of readers and visitors, entertains the very young with story hours and activities, and tracks down help to answer unexpected requests, I say, “Thank you for all that you do, for helping us old geezers who are so computer illiterate, and for being so accommodating even while working under difficult Covid restrictions. We love you and appreciate everything you do.”
So might I suggest that library supporters who give donations of over $500 be honored with a dinner, have a say in where their $ is going—for example, in support of youth programs or book purchases, or plan a festive event that would honor all bookstore volunteers and offer an opportunity to thank the library’s volunteers or to recognize each library’s staff and librarians. Feature the biggest donors by having their pictures hung in the library along with their reason for giving. Spotlight children who love their libraries and hang their photos in their own branch of the library along with their recommendations for favorite books or activities. In other words, make it an honorable and philanthropic and “cool thing” to be a library supporter. In my own Fairfield library, big donors are featured on the wall above the computers which allows the rest of us to offer them a personal “thank you” and motivates others to join this illustrious group of “library cheerleaders.” I am working to increase my own giving.
Kathy A. Megyeri,
Fairfield
