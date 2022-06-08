Claims people over guns
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Unfortunately, the GOP is now known as the Guns Over People party. Let’s change that long-overdue designation.
Currently there are several bills --all common-sense gun proposals — under consideration in our state legislature. They would require mandatory reporting of lost or stolen firearms within 72 hours, background checks for every gun sale, the temporary removal of firearms from those deemed a threat to themselves or others, and the requirement that gun owners lock all firearms not in use in a safe location.
Please contact your elected officials and urge them to support these bills, which are favored by the majority of American citizens.
Rep. Dan Moul- 717-783-5217
Rep. Torren Ecker- 717-783-8875
Sen. Doug Mastriano– 717-787-4651
It is time to value people over guns!
Susan Thompson,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.