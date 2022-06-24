Wants free holiday parking
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I would hope that the Borough will rescind the parking tickets that the overly aggressive meter maids were issuing during the Federal Holiday this past weekend. Pennsylvania recognizes the Juneteenth Holiday and despite it being observed on Monday the 20th, I observed tickets being issued on Chambersburg Street on Monday afternoon. I wonder how many others were issued on Sunday the 19th?
Mike Strong,
Gettysburg
