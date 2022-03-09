Claims Trump at fault
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Republicans like to criticize President Biden for weakness. But they have amnesia about foreign policy areas where President Trump’s actions led to U.S. weakness or failure. On Afghanistan, it was Trump who signed in February 2020 with the Taliban, but without the Afghan government, the U.S. Agreement to withdraw all U.S. troops by May 2021. Reports now show that soon after the agreement was signed, the Taliban knew our withdrawal would lead to the collapse of the Afghan government so they started to pay off the Afghan Army to turn in their arms (which most did). Also, remaining Afghan troops were not being paid long before we departed in late August 2021, so the Afghan Army that had totaled 300,000 had then shrunk to likely less than the 75,000 Taliban fighters by spring 2021. Even worse, Trump negotiated a disastrous accord that forced the Afghan government to release in May-August 2020 about 5,000 hardened Taliban fighters (for only 1,000 freed Afghan military). Many of these fighters then took leadership positions to help the Taliban rapidly take over the country in June-August 2021 per Foreign Policy journal. The ISIS terrorists, who killed 13 U.S. soldiers at the Kabul airport, were released earlier from prison by the Taliban in mid-August 2021.
Furthermore, Trump’s anti-immigration and anti-Muslim advisor Miller undermined the U.S. special immigrant program, making it difficult for Biden to quickly bring out Afghan translators and others who needed to be screened. Most ultimately were evacuated, with help from US diplomats and military in Kabul and military friends in the US (March 2022 The Atlantic).
With Ukraine, it was Trump who showed weakness to Putin, who he admired. Putin watched happily as Trump withheld aid to Ukraine, threatened to withdraw from NATO, and questioned whether the US would honor our article 5 commitment, requiring the US to defend any NATO member if attacked. Republican leaders then mainly remained silent. Trump, who when questioned in 2017 whether Putin was a “killer,” said the US “has a lot of killers.” Putin thought he could count on a divided America and NATO, and this encouraged his intervention in Ukraine. Now, Trump calls Putin “savvy” as he kills civilians in Ukraine with indiscriminate bombing. But Biden rallied NATO to strongly sanction Putin and send arms to Ukraine, actions favored by some Republicans who now recognize Putin as a killer.
David Young,
Gettysburg
