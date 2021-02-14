Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I understand that in March the York Springs Branch of ACNB will be closing. We, the residents of York Springs, need a bank! I would like to see a Members 1st come into our community. I do business at Members 1st, for my church and personal. I think this would be a good venture for them as York Springs is located approximately midway between their other branches. I feel this would be a win win situation for all of us.
