Engineer the vote

Normal people know that we are not robots. I have spent decades getting computers to predict how machines perform and to program their actions, and I assure you that machines do not make decisions. You, on the other hand, exceed the laws of the physical universe every time you pick Coke instead of Pepsi. There is no way to scientifically explain “you just felt like it.”
Science is about conclusions based on data. Conveniently, intellectuals seem to exclude the data we can gather as we experience every moment as a human being. It is real data that I am writing this essay based on my human will. It is not an accident or the result of undirected chemical reactions in my skull– I am not a robot, and I know that I am not a robot. This is a conclusion based on data.
Since we are not robots, and we know we have a spiritual dimension, one has to acknowledge there is no way to know when the free will soul thing comes into existence. Since it is not a situation science can address, it is entirely logical to conclude that it may be that this starts at conception.
As a mechanical engineer with decades of experience, I know that I cannot know everything that is going to happen to the machine I am designing after it leaves my Central Pennsylvania factory. Engineers deal with this situation by over-designing and being extra conservative. Buildings and machines are not falling apart all over the place because engineers have agreed to make critical things three, four or five times better than what we calculate. This is being conservative. This is being careful with something critical. But what could be more critical than a possible human soul?
When you consider voting for a candidate, ask him or her if they believe we are robots. Presumably they will say no. Then you can say that since we agree there is something beyond machinery in human beings, do they support destroying what just might be a soul that is developing inside a mother’s body?
Their answer will tell you much about their ability to logically process information and whether they can be trusted with a position of power.
