Berg tangles fingers
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Regarding my column Tuesday (A brief history of Ukraine), I actually do know that NATO was founded in 1949, not 1449. I’d blame my editor, but she’s also my wife.
Mark Berg,
Gettysburg
