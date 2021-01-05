Shame on ACNB for planning to close the York Springs location of ACNB. The First National Bank of York Springs opened their doors in 1905. Adams County National Bank acquired the bank in 1969. For 115 years, there has been a bank in York Springs to service the community and surrounding areas. If you live in the York Springs area and bank at ACNB in York Springs, I encourage you to write letters to the bank, the Gettysburg Times “As Our Readers See It," make telephone calls to the bank, etc., to let them know that you are upset about this decision. Their letter and their website states that they are committed to us and our community. How can this be when they are closing the bank? They are not a community bank if they are going to be closing branches in the area. Are Arendtsville and Bendersville next? Maybe the Gettysburg Times should report about the people that are affected by this decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.