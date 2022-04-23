Lesson in size
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Pennsylvania is 46,055 square miles. The Ukraine is 233,032 square miles. Russia’s is 6.6 million square miles. Trying to create something out of nothing: Russia is 143 times the size of Penna. The Ukraine is 5 times the size of Penna. The Ukraine would fit into Russia 28 times.
The above is shared with your reading audience with the hope that one can unscramble this square miles data so as to better perceive and decipher “might” versus “plight.” The search for relevance regarding tactics and strategy exceeds the challenge of coping with patience.
John Longanecker,
Aspers
