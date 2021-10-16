Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 16, 2021 @ 10:20 am
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
So now we have a member of the local republican club who can count to seven. I can assure him that way more than seven locals were outraged, saddened, and shocked that his club chose to invite such a controversial person to speak.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
gettysburgtimes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.