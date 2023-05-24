Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The “Mac and Cheese” article that Dr. Mike McGough wrote (May 19) was encouraging and beautiful for its example of a true story of where love and consideration helped a hurting child. May we all: grown ups, young people, parents and children (not to mention grandmothers and grandfathers) imitate the Love and consideration that this school principal showed to a crying youngster.
