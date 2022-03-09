Dictators understand strength
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As we sit and watch in real time evil personified being unleashed upon innocent men, women and children in Ukraine, sane individuals have to question why America--”the land of the free and the home of the brave”--is offering little more than lip service to the people of Ukraine. Nobody wants war--especially war with a nuclear power like Russia. Yet, enough is enough! It is obvious that President Biden’s platitudinous blather does nothing to dissuade Vladimir Putin from his evil plans. Dictators like Putin understand one thing and one thing only: strength! It is time for righteous America to stand up to Putin--the real existential threat to the world.
James Russell Lowell’s poem, known to many through the hymn “Once to Every Man and Nation,” perfectly describes what decent God-fearing Americans must be thinking about the present situation in Ukraine. Though the poem was written in 1845, it continues to give us food for thought: “Once to every man and nation, comes the moment to decide, In the strife of truth with false-hood, For the good or evil side.” The poem continues: “Then it is the brave man chooses, while the coward stands aside...”
Will America continue to be “the home of the brave” or, become the home of the cowards? Countless lives are being lost while our leaders wring their hands and tremble at the threats of a diabolical mad man. Putin must be stopped. If not now, when?
John McKay,
Abbottstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.