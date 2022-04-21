Where are the jobs?
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Nextera Energy ran an ad in this mornings (April 20) Gettysburg Times about Earth Day. They talk about jobs.....what jobs? There would be no short term construction jobs for Mt Joy Residents. None of us have a spare D-9 Bulldozer, Earthmover or Pile Driver sitting in our driveway. Once built, there are Zero full jobs with the project. It is appropriate that they should talk about Earth Day. This project would destroy 100’s of acres of prime farmland.
The project would result in millions of gallons of water run off destroying our top soil and crops and washing it all away to the Chesapeake Bay. The very water that is needed to recharge our ground water aquifer.
Bulldozing 10 acres of woodlands that help protect water run off and our wildlife. Negative impact of disposing of 300,000 hazardous Solar Panels in the future. Negatively impacting the 2 main industries in our area of Agriculture and Tourism, destroying our property values and our way of life.
Happy Earth Day!
Tom Newhart,
Littlestown
