Mayor appreciates Times

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On behalf of the York Springs Community Group, I thank you for the published coverage of our 2022 York Springs Christmas Tree Lighting and Light Up the Town decorating contest which was held Dec. 4. We appreciate the work that Darryl Wheeler and Scot Pitzer put into this event. It was a cold, but joyful evening surrounded by our friends and neighbors. I would also like to thank Dr. Derek Boyce and Mr. Matt Carlson for bringing the Bermudian Springs Steel Band and the Bermudian Eagle Singers to perform. Both groups are very talented and are favorites of our town.
Wishing you and yours a very Merry Christmas and a successful 2023.
