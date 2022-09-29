Oz is the one
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
This is a delicate matter. When someone has a medical mishap that leads to a disability, no one wants to talk about it. Lieutenant Governor Fetterman had a stroke some months ago and he has not fully recovered. He appears unable to concentrate, his speech is impaired and he gets confused easily. I’m not trying to ridicule him, but this is a very serious issue. How can this man debate on the floor of the Senate if he has a problem with understanding or speaking? If Lt. Governor Fetterman really cared about his limited ability to perform and for the people of Pennsylvania, he would not have run for the U.S. Senate position. I truly understand why he does not want to debate Dr. Oz, and it is becoming clearer to many in Pennsylvania every day. If elected, he will have other people making decisions and speaking for him because he is unable to do so himself. If you are not up to one-on-one debates with your opponent, how can we expect you to debate on the floor of the Senate or in committee meetings? How can we expect anything other than a rubber stamp vote for whatever progressive democrats like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren or Chuck Schumer tell you to do? We in Pennsylvania will not be well represented and we deserve better.
On the other hand, Lt. Governor Fetterman did not and does not make very good decisions when it comes to running a town or state. He wants to release 1/3 of all Pennsylvania prisoners, pardon violent criminals and murderers, supports sanctuary cities, supports reckless Washington spending and wants to legalize dangerous illegal drugs. He supports banning AR-15 style rifles and common size firearm magazines. This is very scary. As a United States senator, he would endanger people in this country.
The real question is, do you want someone like John Fetterman in the U.S. Senate representing the good people of Pennsylvania? My answer is NO. Vote for Dr. Oz.
Kenneth (Mike) O’Bryant,
Orrtanna
