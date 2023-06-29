A ministry for LBGTQ+
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 2:59 am
A ministry for LBGTQ+
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
With all that is in the news about Pride month, there is something that many may not have heard of. Courage International is a ministry for people who experience same-sex attraction and strive for chastity to receive spiritual guidance, community prayer support, and fellowship. There is also EnCourage for parents, spouses, siblings, and friends of people who identify as LGBTQ to help them understand the experiences of their loved ones and to be able to respond with compassion. More information about both ministries can be found at couragerc.org. Further, Archbishop Paul Coakley recently published a 14-page letter, On the Unity of the Body and Soul: Accompanying Those Experiencing Gender Dysphoria, and Father Mike Schmitz authored the book Made for Love. Both present teachings on God’s love for everyone and in the context of same-sex attraction. I present this information not due to a phobia or hatred but with the hope to make it available to someone who would be interested in it and hadn’t heard about it to help them on a path of finding true love and joy.
Karen Graff,
Fairfield
