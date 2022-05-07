Protect the life of everyone
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We love our children, and we want to protect every child from any kind of harm. Most people would agree with this. Why, then, did we inflict the ultimate harm on 32,123 innocent children in Pennsylvania in 2020? This is the latest year for which abortion statistics are available. Yes, abortion which destroys the life of an innocent person, is irrevocably the ultimate harm that we as a society condone by our laws.
There is a move in our state house and senate to send a Life Amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution for approval by the voters in November 2023. This amendment would not outlaw abortion. It would ensure that no taxpayer funds were used for abortion, and it would keep abortion out of our state constitution. For years those who profit from abortion have used the federal and state courts to avoid the legislative process which would allow the representatives of the people to decide abortion policies.
Life is the most precious gift given to each man, woman and child. Let’s protect the life of everyone!
Suzanne Landis,
Biglerville
