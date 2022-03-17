Editor, Gettysburg Times,
True to form in his recent OP-ED on energy production (March 9th), Mr. Mastriano distorted or misrepresented the facts to make a political statement. It is important to know the truth. First of all, the US is energy independent (Mark Rapier, energy correspondent for Forbes, March 8, 2022). We were net producers of natural gas and coal, as well as oil through 2020 and 2021. According to Lipow Oil Associates, last year the US imported 245 million barrels of oil from Russia (8% of our total production), not the 600 million claimed by Mastriano. These levels were higher than the previous year only because of hurricane damage in the gulf, which disrupted our own supply. Russian oil constitutes only 2% of that used in the US. The remaining 6% of our total production is sold to Mexico and South America. In other words, our oil businesses have profited globally from Russian oil. Moreover, Russian imports had already dropped dramatically before the assault on Ukraine. The current high prices are the result of supply and demand on the international market. This is capitalism, and our oil businesses are profiting from this. Mastriano’s solution is to increase oil and coal production in PA, but this is regressive and will have little to no impact on the current problem. However, it will push us closer to a climate crisis. This situation is a wake-up call though to move from these short-sighted proposals to an energy policy that will support a permanent solution - one that is also environmentally friendly. We are blanketed daily with more than enough free clean energy for everyone from the sun. All we have to do is access it. We need leadership that will promote and develop solar solutions through incentives and research. Much of the technology required already exists and is rapidly advancing. The auto industry understands the need and is now shifting to electric vehicles (EV). Sales of gas-powered vehicles will end in some countries by the middle of this decade. Our leadership should be promoting the dissemination of rapid charging stations and tax incentives for EV investment. We need to be liberated from the gas pump permanently, not addicted to a resource that is regulated by the whims of oil cartels or natural disasters caused by climate change, as Mastriano would have us do.
Alan Perantoni,
Fairfield
