Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Adams County Arts Council and the Borough of Gettysburg have reinvented the idea of the community bandstand through the Gettys Square Art Oasis. This public-private partnership set the stage for free concerts every weekend on the Square. Solo artists, duos, trios, and bands have changed the sights and sounds in the center of town. Locals and visitors are drawn to the music and stay awhile. Yes, locals actually plan to meet up, on the Square, in the midst of tourist season to hear the music. The music goers also patronize the local business. Music has the power to stop listeners in their tracks, to slow down the pace of the day, to move us, and to bring us together. Thank you to the creative minds who had a vision and to the musicians who bring the stage to life.
