Also chose Trane

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I would like to add a few things to the direct, well-written and accurate Letter to the Editor by Bob Stilwell. I attended the last three meetings for the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) finance and facilities subcommittee. The chairperson, Tim Seigman, only participated in one of those three meetings and the president, Kenneth Hassinger, attended none. Lack of participation and oversight from both the board and committee chair, gave the GASD taxpayers the runaway facility renovations and costs. In fact, Gettysburg Area High School just had a $24 million HVAC renovation that is behind schedule, the new system is not operating properly and at the Sept. 6 board meeting all board members participating appeared shocked. This tells me that those involved are not paying close enough attention to these costly renovations.
That the GASD will renovate two elementary schools HVAC systems at a cost of $34 million seems very expensive. A “right to know” request was submitted for the Statement of Work (SOW) for each elementary school plus maintenance and repair records for both HVAC systems. We have not yet received any of the information requested from GASD. At the Sept. 6 board meeting, we were told by the facilities manager that they plan to put on new roofs, rip out ceilings to install “smart lights,” put in Wi-Fi instead of the current wired system and other expensive renovations only to find out that the $34 million renovation investment will yield a mere $3 million in energy savings in 20 years. Not only is this outrageous, but this suggests that the board members don’t care how our tax dollars are spent. The elected board members need to rein in the costly renovations proposed by the facilities manager and get control of the out-of-control spending by this school system.
Then there are the HVAC renovations of the GASD administration building. Because the facilities manager’s costly spending on renovations that are nice to have rather than just renovations that are required, all the bond funds ($34 million) will be spent on the two elementary schools. This means that the school board will more than likely be raising taxes again to pay for the administration building’s HVAC renovations.
We need more taxpayers to get involved and hold the elected board members and administration accountable.
Martha O’Bryant,
Orrtanna
