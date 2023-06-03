Thanks plant sale attendees
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Gettysburg Garden Club would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who attended this year’s annual Spring Plant Sale on May 20 at the Fire Hall. We are grateful for your support! We enjoyed seeing you all and having the opportunity to talk gardening with you and share many plants we’ve grown. We will use funds raised to award scholarships, support downtown Gettysburg beautification, including the flower plantings and hanging baskets, and contribute to various charitable organizations. Thank you all for helping to make this possible. Happy gardening!
The Spring Plant Sale Committee of the Gettysburg Garden Club,
