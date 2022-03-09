Proud American
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As we all witnessed the unprovoked attack on Ukraine, I really hope that this will be a wakeup call for all American citizens. There has been a lot of rhetoric about losing our freedoms and about threats to our democracy all the while we continue to poison ourselves with the lies and hate that a few bad people who really are the threat to our democracy are perpetuating! It pains me so see all of the hate and distrust there is between the people of this nation when we are so much better than that.
We are a diverse nation and because of that we have a variety of religions, cultures and lifestyles which include morals and values that may conflict with another person’s morals and/or values. I’m not naïve and I know that this country has problems and that there clearly are wrongs that occur that should never be tolerated but why do we need to react so terribly to others when their offensive actions really cause no harm to anyone other than possibly themselves? We are the United States and United is the key word hear. We need to stop the hate, lies and distrust that some want to spin all for political gain. We need to realize that we have more in common than we think and that honesty, integrity, acceptance and love is the only way forward otherwise we may end up in the same position as the citizens in Russia or even Ukraine.
We should also demand the same from our elected officials. Is lying and cheating so your party wins really a victory when you have lost your soul and possibly killed democracy in the process?
Gettysburg resident and Proud American
Michael Fleck,
Gettysburg
