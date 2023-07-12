Says attend meeting
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Kudos to the publisher of the Times for encouraging his readers to learn more about the pending development within the Borough of Gettysburg. On July 12 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, the Zoning Hearing Board will continue the hearing that began on June 28. The purpose of the meeting is for members of the Board to discern whether a variance should be given based upon an existing hardship due to the standards identified in the ordinance. To be sure, a variance is not a free pass from regulations or a tool to subvert the zoning process. The owner of the property bears the burden of providing competent, substantial, and relevant evidence as the basis for the request. The outcome will inform the developer how to further develop the land use plan, which will also be reviewed in public meetings. A lot of public meetings!
Concern and discussion about this site began years ago. In 2012, the Department of Labor and Industry discontinued what we formerly referred to as Job Centers and created a system of CareerLinks throughout the commonwealth. These new facilities would offer a myriad of services heretofore not available. The job center was met with finding a new location for a larger footprint. This was the beginning of huge changes to this area. Over the years, other services moved elsewhere, long-time businesses closed, and the site became a derelict property. It was clear no private developer had interest in revitalizing the site upon which contamination was identified because of prior uses. Historic uses include a gas company, furniture manufacturer, automobile dealership, gas station and more. Local, regional, and national developers looked at the site and provided valuable feedback. This site brings together three distinct areas: the Gettysburg College community, a commercial corridor and a residential neighborhood. A new zone was created; residential, office, retail (ROR). Discussions began about parking requirements, height restrictions, etc., all provided by developers. New regulations were written for this zone but not without discourse and much debate. The decision to increase height and decrease parking coincided with a developer’s agreement to adopt features the borough requested such as increased greenspace, a bike path through the site, etc. Each must be willing to give something to get something.
Attend the meeting! Learn about the requested change and hear the testament. Keep in mind, we’ve only just begun. Questions will be answered, and concerns heard.
Robin C. Fitzpatrick,
Gettysburg
