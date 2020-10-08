Editor, Gettysburg Times
Joe Biden says he supports abortions. He thinks abortions should be a "Constitutional" right. Joe Biden says he supports an abortion up to and including the time of delivery. If Joe Biden has that little respect or value for the life of a precious little baby, who has caused no harm to anyone, then perhaps senior citizens should rethink what Mr. Biden really thinks of them. The little baby can't vote, we senior citizens can. Come election day let your voice be heard, our future depends on us, not Joe Biden!
