Caring and sharing
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Caring and sharing
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It is an honor for us to live three doors away from Dannie and Anna Holsinger, who recently made a $50,000 donation to the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation in appreciation for the outstanding care given them over the years at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. They set the bar high for charitable giving for those of us who also live on Country Club Trail, but I would like to see this street epitomize such community support and set an example for other neighbors to, in some small way, follow the Holsingers’ commitment, gratitude, and enthusiasm for all that Gettysburg offers its residents. We gave a small donation to our Fairfield library thinking that it would be wonderful if every family on Country Club Trail would support a charity of its own choosing so we could then brag about our street that cares most and donates to causes that are so vital and meaningful to our area. Certainly, the Holsingers would be our poster couple, but just a small gift from each address might propel other streets in other neighborhoods to emulate the giving and thankful nature of our residents here.
Les Megyeri,
Fairfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.