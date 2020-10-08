Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Why did President Trump constantly interrupt Vice President Biden during the first debate? Is it possible that Trump knew he was contagious and was purposely trying to pass the virus onto his opponent? Is he that low? How far we've come to even consider these possibilities.
