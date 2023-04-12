Defends Constitution
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Our founding fathers included in the Constitution, almost as an aside, a sentence that acknowledged the need for states to have a militia and therefore the right to bear arms was necessary. Whether this meant only for militia or for all citizens has remained a volatile question ever since.
Regardless of where we today come down on this question, I think we can agree that defense was the key issue.
Since defense was our founders’ reason for allowing guns in the first place, let us look at the kind of weapon they were allowing. This was long before certain cartridges were available. Muzzle loading was the only way. An adept shooter could get a round off about once a minute. Is it reasonable to believe that our founders would have sanctioned guns that can approach a hundred rounds per minute? And would they have considered such weapons as designed for defense? One wonders.
The very name “assault rifles” detracts from the defense argument. So the question that needs to be asked is: do we need such weapons in the general populace? And how far from the original intent of our Constitution’s framers have we come?
And for those who would hold the Constitution against their breast as a against reality, let us follow it closely. Let each citizen carry a weapon, a single-shot muzzle loader.
Which was what our founders intended.
David C. Rahn,
Abottstown
