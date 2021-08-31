In County Commissioner Jim Martin’s informative editorial in the Gettysburg Times of Aug. 24, he claims no less than six times that it is the “competitive market” in Pennsylvania that is the main reason for the reliability of Pennsylvania’s electric power grid. There is no acknowledgement, though, that oil and gas have a huge advantage in this “competitive market” because their cost is kept artificially low by government policies that keep it at a price that does not reflect its true cost. One example: the price does not include the costs of environmental remediation, like cleaning up oil spills. He also does not mention the direct and indirect subsidies that keep the price of oil and gas artificially low. One example: Pennsylvania is the only oil- and gas-producing state in the nation that does not have a severance tax.
