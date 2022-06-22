The same old song
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
This is in response to the June 8 letter to the editor titled “I’ll say it again.”
First, all of you have to be Republican, because all they do is blame Biden. At least he saved millions of people from contracting the virus. As soon as things don’t go their way, they blame Biden- gas prices, baby formula, mask wearing; what’s next? At least he wasn’t behind the attacks on our nation’s capital. That was one person and he was a Republican. The people in our country cause crime and murder because they don’t try to get along with each other. Biden doesn’t tell us to do drugs. We do them. The covid deaths were caused by us not getting vaccinated or wearing a mask when we should of. God be with us all.
Barbara Smith,
East Berlin
