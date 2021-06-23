Racism, harassment and discrimination accusations and allegations have been the subject of internal and external at Upper Adams School District (UASD) for months. Although UASD has recently released the executive summary and recommendations of the external investigation performed by a Philadelphia law firm, the details of that investigation are being kept from the public. I have been told by the Administration that the full report is not subject to the ”Right to Know” law because of lawyer/client interview confidentiality and the report’s classification as a “non-criminal investigation report”. The results of UASD’s own internal investigations remain undisclosed, in even summary form, and I don’t believe that information will ever see the light of day.
