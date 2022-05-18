Free Palestine
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Americans support the Ukrainian struggle for freedom from their Russian oppressor. Do Americans understand that our tax money is used against Palestinian people who struggle for freedom from their oppressor?
Do Americans understand that our government gives a minimum of $4 billion of our tax money in aid to the Israeli government every year? This aid supports the illegal, immoral, decades-long, brutal Israeli military occupation of Palestine.
Do Americans understand the history, or the anger and frustration this causes around the world as people see American support for oppression?
In 1948, Israel, a state in which only Jewish citizens enjoy a high level of human rights, (this is now codified into Israeli law) was founded on the land that Palestinians of multiple religions called home for many generations. Today, 74 years later, Palestinian families who were driven from their land by the Jewish military continue to live in refugee camps in Palestine, Lebanon, and Jordan, unable to return to their homes as is their right under international law.
I ask Americans in Adams County: would you accept this state of living? Imagine being driven off your land, out of your home, promised that you could return in a matter of weeks or months; your families henceforth relegated to life in a crowded refugee camp. Imagine knowing that your children will never have a chance for a better life. Imagine having no freedom of movement for work, college, or healthcare. Imagine your children being humiliated and harassed by soldiers at roving checkpoints when they leave home to attend school. Imagine being at risk of murder or torture every waking moment of your life, knowing that your oppressor’s soldiers have the power to break into your home in the middle of the night and detain you or your child, without charge.
This, dear readers, is your taxpayer money at work. The US government gives a minimum of $4 billion per year to the oppressor – Israel.
While children in our country go to bed hungry and citizens go without healthcare, please understand that it remains the priority of our elected officials to ensure our taxes continue to support an illegal, immoral, decades-long, brutal military occupation in which Palestinian families suffer needlessly.
If Israel wants peace, it needs only to end the violent military occupation of Palestine.
I join Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP.org) in working to end the occupation of Palestine.
Rev. Sandra R. Mackie,
Gettysburg
