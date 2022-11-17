Fact-checking climate change
John L. Casey has served his country, science and high-tech industries for over 35 years. He has been a national space advisor to the White House and Congress, a space shuttle engineer and consultant to NASA Headquarters. He is currently the president of Space and Scientific Research Corporation, which specializes in the science and planning for the next climate change to cold weather. In his book “Dark Winter,” this renowned scientist presents credible evidence that “there is only one reliable approach for climate change prediction, the natural cycles of the sun. There exists a family of solar activity cycles that has a profound and direct influence on earth’s climate.” Scientific evidence researched by Casey and a team of colleagues shows conclusively that “the concept that mankind’s industrial greenhouse gas emissions cause climate change has never shown itself to be a reliable predictor of climate change. On the contrary, it has been routinely wrong. Further, recent developments have shown that the anthropogenic global warming theory may have been based on faulty and manipulated data rather than reliable scientific rationale”. Casey and other scientists concluded that “global warming and climate change based on human greenhouse emissions is the greatest international fraud ever perpetrated on the world’s citizens.” Regarding Casey’s work in this vital area, Dr. Fumio Tsunoda, Professor Emeritus of Geology at National Saitama University, Japan states, “The air is filled with lectures and rumors that our earth is getting warm. The author of ‘Dark Winter’ John Casey, has found evidence to the contrary. This book adds a brilliant page to the history of science.”
