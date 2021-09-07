What an amazing Back To School night the Salvation Army held on Aug. 17 and 18 at Walmart. Because of this community’s gracious giving, to last year's Giving Spree and Red Kettle Campaign, 250 school kids from the Gettysburg and Upper Adams School districts were able to start the new academic year with new shoes, shirts, pants, dresses, underwear and jackets. Plus each child got to pick out a book bag that was filled with necessary school supplies.
