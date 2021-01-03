Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Recently The Gettysburg Connection published an article which indicated that Adams Count leads the state in COVID hospital admissions and places second in the state for positivity rate percentage. If this is true, much of this uptick can be attributed to the lack of leadership and modeling behaviors of our local Republican pols, mainly Mastriano, Moul, and Joyce, all of whom have promoted non-mask wearing and have encouraged and/or led large indoor mask-less super spreader events. Rather than encouraging their constituents to wear masks, they have been busy supporting Trump as he was tilting at imaginary voter fraud windmills. Soon the U.S. will record over 400,000 COVID deaths, many of which could have been prevented if Trump, his minions, and his base would have listened to, and followed, the recommendations of our health care experts. We can expect more surges in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths to occur several weeks from now after Christmas and again several weeks following New Year's travel and celebrations. Print media and TV are replete with images of large numbers of folks jammed together in airports, and not wearing masks in bars and other indoor venues. Until COVID vaccines are widely distributed to at least 3/4 of the population, the only barrier we have against the virus are masks. I'd like to remind our local pols, and others, that masks are not political statements, nor violations of personal freedoms. They represent the acceptance of scientific facts and evidence that masks prevent the spread of COVID. I suggest that Mastriano, Moul, and Joyce read the Constitution more carefully. "To promote the general Welfare" precedes the phrase "to secure the Blessing of Liberty". And I'd like to remind them that their freedom ends where my freedom begins, and my welfare includes freedom from being infected by those who refuse to wear masks. Another way of looking at the wearing of masks. in my opinion, is to think of mask-wearing , not as a political statement, or as an infringement of one's rights, but more of an IQ test and a concern for others. During this ongoing COVID crisis, consideration of others, by many, seems to be a foreign notion, which is a very sad state of affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.