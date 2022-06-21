School tax solution
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In response to those claiming school taxes are getting too high, I would like to offer the following solution. Let us combine all six Adams County school districts into one county-wide district. This would eliminate five central offices, reduce many high paying positions, maintenance on five buildings and save on overhead. Eliminate four high schools by creating two- Adams County East (Bermudian Springs, New Oxford, and Littlestown) and Adams County West (Fairfield, Gettysburg, and Biglerville). This would reduce expenses on four buildings, administrative costs, teaching, and support staffs. Teachers, administrative, and support staff could be transferred on an as needed basis, depending on growth or reduction in population. A reduction in extracurricular costs would also be realized. Instead of six athletic programs, there would be just two. Savings on coaches, transportation, and officials would be immediately realized. There would only need to be one schoolboard with members chosen locally. Students would not be moved from local attendance areas prior to 9th grade, allowing for more individualized instruction. Better programs and upgraded facilities would be a direct result of this consolidation.
This is an idea/suggestion to those complaining about the high taxes being paid in some of our local districts. Local districts are expensive. Costs will continue to rise, but the return is local control and identity. I have experienced both, having taught and been in administration in Pa., Md., and W.Va., I’ll pay the taxes and support my local school district, even though I’m on a fixed income and have no children in my local district. Local pride and control is priceless.
Dr. David L. Palesky,
Gettysburg
