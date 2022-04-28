Supports new supervisors
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
There is more information to be had about the solar hearing last week in Mt. Joy township. According to the report by the Ethics committee, ex-supervisor Updyke was not found guilty of violations only because the vote was unanimous to approve the changed ordinance in 2017 to allow for solar industrial use. His recusal would not have changed the vote in their opinion, but he was not cleared of failing to properly include his lease on his past financial disclosure form. The article could have included the public statement by past supervisor Mr. Bowman, who also voted to approve the changed ordinance, in which he stated that he would not have voted to approve if he was aware of the use now considered.
According to the 2nd class township municipal code section 603, a member of the board shall not be disqualified from voting on any issue before the board solely because the member has previously expressed an opinion on the issue in either an official or unofficial capacity.
Should supervisors Mazer and Scholle also recuse from voting to please Mr. Tilley based on their denial vote for the conditional use hearing last year? Supervisors Demas and McCauslin have the right to stand by– to protect our township from changes that do not reflect the comprehensive plan, which is one of the reasons we voted them into office.
Sandy Yerger,
Littlestown
