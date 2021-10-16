Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Trying to decide who to vote for, for Borough Council? Brian Hodges rings a bell! His bell rings loud and clear for a chance to help Gettysburg to its fullest potential that he can in his running position. We are helping Gettysburg by putting one more good person on task of serving our area in an unselfish, heartfelt manner for each and every one of it's dwellers. Now if you want Gettysburg to go a little further down the crapper than has, due to the warped individuals that are already in play then go ahead and vote for one of these selfish, power hungry, money grubbing yes men. If seeing tons of violence, crimes, destruction, more poverty, more division is what you want. Now if you are looking at a chance for Gettysburg to be a wonderful place and even get better vote for Brian Hodges. He will do his best in his position as borough council. Brian is someone that wants to bring together the community, looks at every individual as an important gift, he wants peace and prosperity for Gettysburg and help us keep our rights. He's been doing his due diligence to fight hard and do well for us all. Make sure to look clearly at the other positions being voted on as well, make sure you are doing right by this community because getting the right people in will make the full difference for us all. Please do your research remember that not everyone running is true to what they say you will see there are some sneaky ones that are Democrat but also running as Republican this is meant for deception so please be careful. This also does not mean everyone running as Republican only, have good intentions either. Brian has been doing everything he possibly can and really has a heart for the community. We need to seriously care about the future of this community of Gettysburg. We cannot allow those that want to do nothing but destroy everyone in their path to take seat.
