Bud Nason sure has a way with words ( "Constitution's deliberate destruction", Gettysburg Times, 9/15/2022). After a laborious reading of his lengthy opinion piece in which he sets forth his views on freedoms and liberty, I'm going to be picky about the DOJ search warrant issue which he treated in a somewhat cavalier manner. The debacle, as he termed it, came about as a result of former President Trump's own making.
In essence, Nason compares current issuance of DOJ search warrants to that of the Crown during our nation's revolutionary period. He stated that search warrants of the Crown's agents were known as "general warrants", described as "notoriously vague, all-encompassing, and generally dispositive of all citizen's rights." Then he describes the DOJ warrant as similarly general and "all-encompassing language like 'all Presidential documents from Inauguration Day to January 20,2012 (sic)' " .
I suggest that the DOJ warrant was rather specific in what it wanted; all means all within a given timeframe. The former President did not return all the documents to the U.S. Archives as requested earlier this year despite Trump's attorneys affirming that all documents had been returned. Based on information provided by informants and/or other means, a search warrant supported by a sworn affidavit was necessitated to retrieve all documents illegally removed from the White House as required by law.
Yet, all this deflects and distracts from the fact that, clearly and simply, Trump broke the law by removing unclassified and classified material from the White House which were subsequently kept under less than secure conditions. Such materials under statute rightfully belong to the people and should have been transferred to the US Archives. Trump himself stated that such acts of mishandling classified information would be prosecuted. Now his lawyers are tactically engaged in delaying, deflecting, and distracting from this key issue to prevent the DOJ to investigate what if any damage has or may have been done to our national security as well as that of other nations friendly to the US. In other words, efforts are being taken to keep DOJ from acting on what may well have been a felony.
