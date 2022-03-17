Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Harry,Harry,Harry…
It must be nice to own a newspaper so that you can write an editorial full of misinformation!
Let’s look at your reporters notebook:
You state that Pennsylvania has the highest gas tax in the country by far… false. Try California, almost 20 cents a gallon more.
You state that the country was energy independent under your hero, Trump… false again! Under Trump during his first 2 years as president, the country imported almost 1 million barrels of oil per day, his last year in office, during the pandemic, we imported almost half a million barrels a day!
You blame our high gas tax on Gov.Wolf, when in fact it was a REPUBLICAN gov. (Tom Corbett) that increased the tax by about 100%!
Now I’m not crazy about our president either, (as I don’t believe government gives a darn about anyone but themselves!) but to make an asinine statement asking when was the last time Biden paid for a gallon of gas, when was the last time any politician paid for a gallon of gas?
Oh and by the way, the Keystone pipe line was to be used for transporting tar sand crude from Canada to the gulf and then sent to China. It would not have made a difference in today’s gas prices.
Come n Harry, you’re better than this!
Jim Lahman,
New Oxford
