Bruce Dietrick is a hero
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
For 40 years Bruce has led the Adams Rescue Mission with a commitment to serving the neediest people in our community. In a powerful, joyful, and gentle way, he has ennobled, enabled, and empowered people who need help to live productive, safe and fulfilling lives. Bruce gives daily witness to his faith in God’s grace and Jesus’ teaching of love for all people. Both his faith and action serve as a vivid example for all of us.
Bruce’s mission is complex and daunting. He serves those with multiple needs including food, shelter, clothing, counseling, job skills and restoring their confidence in themselves. He does all of this with a meager budget of donations. He serves without limitation. Bruce teaches us that all people are children of God who need to be accepted and loved. His work reminds us that no one should be judged by past mistakes but rather by the potential for a brighter future.
We have been taught that those of us who have been given so much, have an obligation to give to others. Bruce practices this lesson. Our community is better because of his unselfish work.
No doubt about it…. Bruce Dietrick is a hero.
Thomas H. Powell,
Gettysburg
