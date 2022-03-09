Will Putin stop with Ukraine
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
To quote a line used by the late Tennessee Senator and actor Fred Thompson; in the movie The Hunt for Red October; “Russians don’t take a dump son without a plan.”
Putin says his operation in Ukraine is going according to plan. If his plan was to invade and take over Ukraine without any NATO country supporting Ukraine militarily, it basically is. He knows NATO’s rules under their charter, and is using it to his advantage. The big question is, “Will He stop with Ukraine?” His plan is to re-create the former Soviet Union or Russian Empire, by taking all the countries that comprised it (and maybe more). Ukraine would be among our toughest allies in Europe to prevent this.
Sanctions are hurting Russia, and its people; President Biden needed to reach out to them in his State of the Union Address. Those Russian people waiting in bank lines at ATMs, trying to get what little money they have left may be more infuriated with us and Europe, than with Putin. Putin’s further plan in Europe may include “If I take over your country, that’ll end your sanctions.” Mr. Biden also needs to continue production on the Keystone Pipeline. Our tanks, jets, helicopters and those trucks hauling supplies across the country aren’t running on batteries.
Russia wouldn’t be doing this, if China wasn’t going to back them. When they take Ukraine, China will invade Taiwan, and maybe more. We must be ready.
Members of my family have served in the military throughout our country’s history, ever since the Revolutionary War. My grandfather (on my mother’s side) was conscripted into the Imperial Russian Army (under Czar Nicholas II), and fought in the Russo-Japanese War (1904-1905) as a cavalryman. He immigrated to the United States before the Bolshevik Revolution (1917) & the start of Communism. He most assuredly would have been murdered had he stayed. Most Russian rulers then and now have been ruthless and brutal. We need to stay ahead of their actions, and not be timid or afraid to take action.
I wish our leadership the best in making sound decisions, and actions. I hope and pray all this goes no further and that diplomacy works. If not, things may get ugly in our world. I fear for our children and grandchildren. I do miss President Reagan.
Let’s all stick together as Americans. “United We Stand!”
Timothy C. Williams, sergeant major, U.S. Army (Ret),
Freedom Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.