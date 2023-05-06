Don’t fix what’s not broken
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It...so the old saying goes. And that applies in spades to the Mt. Joy Township Board of Supervisors.
In the upcoming election two supervisors, Gil Clark and Terry Scholle, are running for reelection. Both have served with distinction as stewards of township property and taxpayer dollars. That is why the township no longer collects property taxes from residents.
Now, there are three challengers to their seats. Two of the challengers are running on a joint platform of bringing “fiscal conservatism: and “integrity” to Mt. Joy Township. Really? The current serving township supervisors have continually demonstrated their dedication to fiscal conservatism and integrity by their actions. What more could these two challengers add, especially being new to the process? Or is there a another agenda hidden below the slogans?
Apparently, these two candidates have been recruited to run by another supervisor because they share the same myopic, anti-solar vision. While no one in Mt. Joy is happy about the NextERA effort to install utility-scale solar in our community, NextERA’s application was filed under then-existing ordinances that permitted such use at the time. Those ordinances have since been modified, but now the issue is enveloped in a lawsuit by NextERA against the Board, who denied the permit in a two-to-two vote. This is a lawsuit that the Township mayor may not win.
No one wants to see the rural character of our county destroyed with solar farms or other industrial eyesores nor legal fees paid to fight decisions that do not follow the law. With a board of four single-issue, adamantly anti-solar supervisors, how much more money in legal fees might the township waste fighting that and other lawsuits? And, more importantly, will the Board be forced to reinstate property taxes to pay for these lawsuits?
Every member of the current board is very much against industrial solar and are very knowledgeable and up to date on both the lawsuit status and the land ordinance changes made to prevent further solar incursion. Their corporate knowledge and experience are crucial to seeing this issue to its conclusion, while continuing to manage Mt/ Joy Township in a responsible, fiscally conservative and legally correct manner.
I urge you to keep “what is working” by maintaining the leadership and integrity of Gil Clark and Terry Scholle by reelecting them to the Mt. Joy Board of Supervisors
Jerry Wright,
Gettysburg
