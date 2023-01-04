Appreciates community spirit
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 3:29 am
Appreciates community spirit
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
During these times of uncertainty, one thing we all have been able to count on is the compassion of the Adams County Community. Our county’s Giving Spree is a model for generosity throughout the United States. Holiday Family Outreach (HFO) wants to take this time to thank you for your contributions to our mission.
The 2022 holiday season may have come and gone, but it was made merrier and more special by the heart and giving of so many of our local residents. Your financial gifts, toy donations and support to HFO were greater than ever, allowing us to purchase toys of higher quality and provide $80 worth of groceries from Kennie’s Markets to more than 410 local families. We distributed $40 food certificates to over 850 adults in need in Adams County.
We also wish to take this moment to express our gratitude for the time and efforts of the many volunteers who helped make our 2022 Toy Day so successful. Many hands together definitely accomplish great things.
Thank you for sharing your blessings and spreading your Christmas spirit with HFO and friends! Ours is a joint effort with all of you, and we thank you.
Deborah Litten and HFO board,
Gettysburg
