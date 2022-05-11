Make PA great again
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am writing this letter this letter to encourage the republican voters of Adams County to cast their votes for Debbie Shearer and Trevor Taylor for the PA republican state committee.
They currently hold these positions, and when re-elected this will be their second four year term. In 2018, they both promised not to endorse any candidates. They believe the voters should decide which republicans move forward to the general election in November; not the big party bosses deciding for you.
This year, 2022, is the first year since 1978 that the republican party has not endorsed candidates for the primary election. Progress is being made.
In full disclosure, Debbie is my lovely wife of 52 years. So I know she takes this position very seriously and is steadfast in the “NO endorsement” promise she has made to the voters of Adams County.
Trevor is my young political friend, so I know firsthand how seriously he takes this elected position. It is nice to get a young republican’s point of view occasionally. He works closely with the Organization of The Young Republicans of Adams County as their chair. Both Debbie Shearer and Trevor Taylor were leaders in the Trump campaign and the MAGA movement here in Adams County.
In closing, the Republican voters of Adams County have the choice to vote for two non-establishment republicans that do not believe in the endorsement process. Together with your vote lets all help make PA great again. Please vote May 17!
Perry Shearer,
Abbottstown
